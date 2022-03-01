EU must increase capacity to prevent war, says EU foreign policy chief

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell appears on a screen as he delivers a remote speech during the 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland March 1, 2022. Salvatore Di Nolfi/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, March 1 (Reuters) - The European Union must significantly increase its capacity to deter wars, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told EU lawmakers on Tuesday.

"One of the lessons that we have to learn from the invasion of Ukraine is that more than ever Europe must think strategically about itself, it's environment and the world," Borrell told an emergency session of the European Parliament.

"We need to increase our deterrence capacity in order to prevent war."

Reporting by Bart Meijer and Philip Blenkinsop

