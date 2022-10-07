EU needs to provide more money to pay for military aid to Ukraine - top diplomat

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell attends the Informal EU 27 Summit and Meeting within the European Political Community at Prague Castle, in Prague, Czech Republic, October 7, 2022. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell pushed the 27-nation bloc on Friday to earmark more money to pay for the military support of Ukraine.

"I will ask the leaders to support the proposal for a new tranche for European Peace Facility to continue providing military support to Ukraine, also to the training mission," Borrell told reporters as he arrived for an EU summit in Prague.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Marine Strauss

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.