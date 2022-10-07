EU needs to provide more money to pay for military aid to Ukraine - top diplomat















PRAGUE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell pushed the 27-nation bloc on Friday to earmark more money to pay for the military support of Ukraine.

"I will ask the leaders to support the proposal for a new tranche for European Peace Facility to continue providing military support to Ukraine, also to the training mission," Borrell told reporters as he arrived for an EU summit in Prague.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Marine Strauss











