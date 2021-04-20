Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EU not ready for Russian sanctions but Ukraine to insist, Ukraine minister says

European Union foreign ministers have not so far shown appetite for a new round of economic sanctions on Russia, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday after he called for such steps at a meeting with his EU counterparts on Monday.

"Sectoral sanctions are a matter of time and Russia's behaviour. From my recent interactions with German and French foreign ministers, I can conclude that they understand this reality," Kuleba told an online news conference with international media.

Kuleba also said he wanted a diplomatic solution to renewed tensions with Moscow over eastern Ukraine and Crimea, which the Kremlin annexed in 2014, but he said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declined a request for talks.

