Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Pfizer, Moderna get EU nod for boosting mRNA COVID-19 vaccine output

2 minute read

Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and syringes are seen in front of a displayed EU flag in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Europe's medicines regulator has approved additional manufacturing sites for mRNA-based coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) and Moderna (MRNA.O) to help boost production amid a resurgence in infections.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday its human medicines committee had approved a site at Saint Remy sur Avre in France for making the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Comirnaty.

The Delpharm-operated site will help provide up to 51 million additional doses of Comirnaty in 2021, the EMA said.

The regulator also said it had approved a new manufacturing line at BioNTech's site at Marburg in Germany, which would help boost capacity for the vaccine's active substance by about 410 million doses this year.

The European Union has been trying to boost and protect supplies after a rocky start to its vaccination campaign by bringing more facilities online and paying more for new COVID shots.

The EMA also gave its go-ahead for an additional site at Bloomington, Indiana in the United States for Moderna's vaccine and several other locations involved in testing and packaging.

The Bloomington site is operated by contract drug manufacturer Catalent Inc (CTLT.N).

The recommendations do not require a decision by the European Commission and the sites can become operational immediately, the EMA said.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Aditi Sebastian in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 10:01 AM UTC

French health watchdog backs COVID vaccine booster shot for elderly and vulnerable

France's Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) health watchdog said on Tuesday it recommended a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for those aged 65 and over and for those with existing medical conditions that could put at them serious harm from COVID.

Europe
Greece to end free COVID testing for unvaccinated

Greece said it would end free testing for unvaccinated people to boost inoculation rates and head off any renewed spike in Delta variant infections of the coronavirus.

Europe
LGBT family that fled Russia says advert brought more hope than hatred
Europe
Russia uses new hardware to target Navalny's anti-Kremlin app - experts
Europe
Afghan evacuation on 'war footing' as G7 meets on pullout deadline