EU Parliament agrees on proposal for new rules aimed at U.S. tech giants

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BRUSSELS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The European Parliament on Thursday signed off on a proposal for new rules aimed at U.S. tech giants, paving the way for talks with member countries and the European Commission, as France seeks a deal during the first half of 2022.

"The European Parliament adopts laws that protect minors online," Dutch lawmaker Paul Tang said on Twitter. "A big victory on the lobby for Big Tech."

