EU parliament head seriously ill in hospital

European Parliament President David Sassoli chairs a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, November 22, 2021. Jean Francois Badias/ Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - European Parliament President David Sassoli has been hospitalised in Italy since Dec. 26 due to a "serious complication" related to his immune system, his office said on Monday.

Sassoli, an Italian centre-left politician, was also treated in a French hospital for pneumonia in September, it said.

"This hospitalisation (in Italy) was necessary because of a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system," his office said in a statement.

Sassoli, 65, has been president of the 705-seat parliament since 2019. His term ends this month and he is not expected to seek a second one.

Due to illness, he was unable to chair the Strasbourg-based parliament in recent weeks and missed the European Commission's annual state of the union event in September.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Robin Emmott Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.