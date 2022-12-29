EU phase out of fossil fuel cars unreasonable - Italy PM















ROME, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The European Union's decision to effectively ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035 is unreasonable and hurts Italy's economic interests, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday.

"No, I don't consider it reasonable, I consider it deeply damaging to our manufacturing sector," Meloni said in an end-of-year press conference, adding she would "forcefully" make her views known on the issue.

Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Gavin Jones











