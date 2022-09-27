EU preliminarily approves Italy's request for 21 bln euro disbursement

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A flag of Italy and a flag of European Union flutter ahead of the virtual G20 summit on the global health crisis at Villa Pamphilj in Rome, Italy, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

BRUSSELS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The European Commission has approved a positive preliminary assessment of Italy's request for a disbursement of 21 billion euros under the recovery fund on Monday.

"The Commission found that Italy has achieved all 45 milestones entirely related to this request," an EU spokesperson told reporters.

The assessment has been sent to the EU's Economic and Financial Committee which will deliver its opinion within the next four weeks.

"The commissioner will then adopt a final decision after which the disbursement can take place."

Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Marine Strauss

