EU preparing measures to prevent Russia from evading sanctions, Latvia says

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics speaks during a news conference in Riga, Latvia April 20, 2022. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

RIGA, April 20 (Reuters) - The European Union is preparing new measures to prevent Russia from evading sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics told a news conference on Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alexander Ratz in Riga and Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.