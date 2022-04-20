1 minute read
EU preparing measures to prevent Russia from evading sanctions, Latvia says
RIGA, April 20 (Reuters) - The European Union is preparing new measures to prevent Russia from evading sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics told a news conference on Wednesday.
Reporting by Alexander Ratz in Riga and Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, editing by Terje Solsvik
