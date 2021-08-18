Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

EU presidency condemns Belarus ahead of meeting on Baltic migrant crisis

1 minute read

Lithuanian army soldiers install razor wire on the border with Belarus in Druskininkai, Lithuania July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Janis Laizans/File Photo

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Slovenian EU presidency criticized the government in Minsk ahead of a crisis meeting of the bloc's home affairs ministers on Wednesday that was called to discuss a surge of illegal border crossings from Belarus to Lithuania.

"We condemn Belarus' attempts to instrumentalize human beings for political purposes," Slovenian Interior Minister Ales Hojs told reporters, adding the meeting would also address the migrant situation in Latvia and Poland.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; editing by Francesco Guarascio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 7:34 AM UTC

German SPD overtakes Greens, close in on conservatives before election

Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) have overtaken the Greens and are closing the gap with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives less than six weeks before a federal election, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday.

Europe
Wildfire near French resort of Saint-Tropez kills two people
Europe
EU says it will work with Taliban only if human rights respected
Europe
First Lufthansa plane with Afghanistan evacuees lands in Germany
Europe
Pope Francis urges everyone to get COVID-19 vaccines for the good of all