1 minute read
EU to propose enhancing security of Western Balkans
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BRUSSELS, March 14 (Reuters) - The European Union will propose enhancing the security and defence of Western Balkans countries to "anchor" the region firmly within the 27-member bloc amid concern about threats from Russia, the EU's foreign policy chief said on Monday.
Josep Borrell told a news conference in Skopje that this was a moment to "reinvigorate the enlargement process" of the EU, and formal negotiations for the accession of North Macedonia and Albania to the bloc should start as soon as possible.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Sabine Siebold and John Chalmers
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.