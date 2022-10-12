EU to propose more emergency energy measures next week















BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission will present further measures next week to attempt to curb high energy prices, the bloc's energy policy chief said on Wednesday.

"Next weeek the Commission will propose another package of proposals," EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said on her arrival to a meeting of EU energy ministers in Prague.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kate Abnett, Marine Strauss











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.