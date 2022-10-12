Prosecutors visit Dutch tax office in EU budget probe















AMSTERDAM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Prosecutors on Wednesday visited the Dutch tax office in The Hague as part of an ongoing budget probe in several EU states, an official said.

No details about the focus of the investigation were released by a spokesperson at the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO).

The Luxembourg-based EPPO can investigate and bring to court individuals, organisations or companies suspected of misusing EU funds, large-scale VAT fraud, or other financial crimes within the 27-member bloc.

Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Toby Chopra











