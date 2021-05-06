Skip to main content

EuropeEU ready to discuss waving COVID vaccines patent - official

Reuters
European Union countries will discuss waving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, an official said ahead of discussions between the 27 national leaders in the bloc.

The EU official also suggested taking practical steps to ramp up production quickly saying it was key to ensuring global vaccine deliveries.

The official also said pharmaceutical companies were looking at developing production and supply chains in cooperation with authorities in several African countries.

Europe

