EU to recommend COVID passes last for nine months after full vaccination

BRUSSELS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The European Commission will recommend on Thursday that COVID-19 vaccination certificates last for nine months after full vaccination, an EU official told Reuters.

The decision was made after a long discussion about whether the validity of the certificates should last eight or nine months. People who get a booster shot will have the validity of their certificates automatically extended, the source said.

The recommendation is not binding but is expected to help foster a uniform approach across EU states.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold, writing by Francesco Guarascio

