EU refers Ireland to Court of Justice over unsafe drinking water

BRUSSELS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it had decided to refer Ireland to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failure to comply with the requirements of the drinking water directive.

"The directive requires member states to ensure that water intended for human consumption is wholesome and clean," the Commission said in a statement.

"In Ireland, the level of the chemical substance trihalomethanes (THMs) in drinking water has long exceeded the parametric value established in the Drinking Water Directive in a number of water supply zones across the whole country."

