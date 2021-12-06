Europe
EU regulator backs extending RoActemra use for adults with severe COVID-19
Dec 6 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator on Monday recommended extending the use of Roche's (ROG.S) RoActemra for adults with COVID-19 on systemic treatment with corticosteroids and those who need oxygen support or mechanical ventilation.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its human medicines committee evaluated data from a main study involving over 4,000 hospitalised adults, and concluded the medicine's benefits outweigh the risks for these patients.
Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri
