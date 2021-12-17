EU regulator rejects Biogen's Alzheimer's drug

Aduhelm, Biogen's controversial recently approved drug for early Alzheimer's disease, is seen at Butler Hospital, one of the clinical research sites in Providence, Rhode Island, U.S. June 16, 2021. Jessica Rinaldi/Pool via REUTERS.

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator on Friday rejected Biogen Inc's (BIIB.O) Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, dealing a blow to the U.S. drugmaker after a panel voted against the treatment last month.

Aduhelm, which was approved by the U.S. FDA in June, works by removing sticky deposits of a protein called amyloid beta from the brains of patients in earlier stages of Alzheimer's in order to stave off its ravages.

The drug, the first new treatment for the memory-robbing disease in nearly 20 years, has been battling slow uptake since its approval as experts have questioned the FDA's rationale for approving it without more definitive proof of benefit.

The European Medicines Agency noted that although Aduhelm reduces amyloid beta in the brain in studies, the link between this effect and clinical improvement in the disease had not been established.

The results from the main studies of the drug were conflicting and did not show overall that Aduhelm was effective at treating adults with early stage Alzheimer's, it said.

Biogen will seek a re-examination of the agency's opinion, it said in a statement.

Shares of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Biogen were down 4.2% at $225.58 in premarket trading.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka amd Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

