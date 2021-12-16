Europe
EU regulator says Pfizer's anti-COVID pill can be used by member states
FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The European Union's drugs regulator said on Thursday that member states can use Pfizer's (PFE.N) antiviral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid early after diagnosis of an infection even though its full review for regulatory approval has not been completed yet.
"The Agency’s advice can now be used to support national recommendations on the possible use of the medicine before marketing authorisation," the European Medicines Agency said in a statement.
