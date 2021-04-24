The European Union on Saturday rejected Russia's labelling of independent news site Meduza as a "foreign agent" media organisation, saying its media restrictions contravene its international obligations and human rights commitments.

The designation issued on Friday requires Meduza to label itself as such, subjecting it to increased government scrutiny.

Set up in 2014 in Latvia by Galina Timchenko, Meduza publishes online news in Russian and English. Timchenko was the chief editor of Russia's most popular news website until her sacking after she fell foul of the authorities.

"We reject the decision by the Russian authorities to include independent media outlet Meduza on the list of 'foreign agents'," a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, said in a statement.

"It is extremely concerning that Russian authorities continue to restrict the work of independent media platforms, as well as individual journalists and other media actors. It goes against Russia's international obligations and human rights commitments," he said.

