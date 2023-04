EU sanctions more individuals, telecom firm over rights violations in Iran

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - The European Council said in a statement on Monday it had decided to impose restrictive measures on eight additional individuals and one entity responsible for serious human rights violations in Iran.

It said that the Council is sanctioning Ariantel, an Iranian mobile service provider, which contributed to the telecommunications surveillance architecture mapped out by the Iranian government to quash dissent and critical voices in Iran.

New listings also include lawmakers in the Iranian Parliament, members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the IRCG Cooperative Foundation - the body responsible for managing the IRGC’s investments.

Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Hugh Lawson











