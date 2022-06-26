EU sanctions should include Russian gas embargo, says Ukraine official

Andriy Yermak, newly appointed Chief of Staff of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, attends a news briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine February 12, 2020. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV, June 26 (Reuters) - The latest missile strikes by Russia on Kyiv show that international sanctions should be more aggressive and include an EU embargo on Russian gas, the Ukraine president's chief of staff said on Sunday.

"The G7 summit should respond to Russian strikes on Kyiv," said Andriy Yermak, head of the president's office.

"The sanctions should be more aggressive. An embargo on gold exports is good, but a gas embargo is needed in the new EU sanctions package," he said on the Telegram app.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.