EU says 400,000 refugees from Ukraine so far, millions expected

A family fleeing from Ukraine arrives at Nyugati station, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Budapest, Hungary, February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Feb 28 (Reuters) - At least 400,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered EU territory so far, and the bloc needs to prepare for millions of arrivals, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Monday.

On Sunday, the figure stood at around 300,000.

Johansson was speaking during a visit to a border crossing in Romania. More than 74,000 have entered the country from Ukraine since Feb. 24.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Luiza Ilie; editing by Foo Yun Chee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.