EU says dam blast shows "barbaric" nature of Russian aggression















BRUSSELS, June 6 (Reuters) - The EU on Tuesday condemned the destruction of a major hydroelectric dam in the south of Ukraine as a new example of the "barbaric aggression" by Russia against Ukraine.

"This is a new sign of escalation, bringing the horrific and barbaric nature of Russian aggression against Ukraine to unprecedented levels," EU Commission spokesman Peter Stano said at a press conference in Brussels.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten











