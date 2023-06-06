EU says dam blast shows "barbaric" nature of Russian aggression

European flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels,
European flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, June 6 (Reuters) - The EU on Tuesday condemned the destruction of a major hydroelectric dam in the south of Ukraine as a new example of the "barbaric aggression" by Russia against Ukraine.

"This is a new sign of escalation, bringing the horrific and barbaric nature of Russian aggression against Ukraine to unprecedented levels," EU Commission spokesman Peter Stano said at a press conference in Brussels.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next