EU says to facilitate delivery of military aid to Ukraine

European Council President Charles Michel gives a news conference at the end of a special meeting of the European Council in light of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, February 25, 2022. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The European Union will facilitate the delivery of military aid to Ukraine, EU Council President Charles Michel said on Twitter late on Saturday.

Michel did not give any details but referred to an earlier tweet in which EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced a meeting of EU foreign ministers for Sunday.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Alison Williams

