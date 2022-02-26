1 minute read
EU says to facilitate delivery of military aid to Ukraine
Feb 26 (Reuters) - The European Union will facilitate the delivery of military aid to Ukraine, EU Council President Charles Michel said on Twitter late on Saturday.
Michel did not give any details but referred to an earlier tweet in which EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced a meeting of EU foreign ministers for Sunday.
Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Alison Williams
