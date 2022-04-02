1 minute read
EU says it eyes further Russia sanctions that will not affect energy sector
CERNOBBIO, April 2 (Reuters) - The European Union is working on further sanctions on Russia but any additional measures will not affect the energy sector, the EU's Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said in Cernobbio on Saturday.
The 27-nation bloc will be faced with a growth slowdown caused by the war in Ukraine but not a recession, he added, saying the 4% growth forecast was too optimistic and the EU would not reach it.
