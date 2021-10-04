Europe
EU says mRNA vaccine booster may be given to those with weak immunity
Oct 4 (Reuters) - The EU drug regulator said on Monday people with a severely weakened immune system may be given a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna at least 28 days after their second dose.
The long-awaited guidance comes after several EU member states launched their own booster campaigns, with a repeat shot given about six months after an initial two-dose course, although countries have come to widely different conclusions on who is eligible. read more
