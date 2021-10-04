EU says mRNA vaccine booster may be given to those with weak immunity

Health workers speak with Mauricette, a 78-year-old French woman, after she received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in the country, at the Rene-Muret hospital in Sevran, on the outskirts of Paris, France, December 27, 2020. Thomas Samson/Pool via REUTERS

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The EU drug regulator said on Monday people with a severely weakened immune system may be given a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna at least 28 days after their second dose.

The long-awaited guidance comes after several EU member states launched their own booster campaigns, with a repeat shot given about six months after an initial two-dose course, although countries have come to widely different conclusions on who is eligible. read more

Reporting by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

