Europe

EU says mRNA vaccine booster may be given to those with weak immunity

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The EU drug regulator said on Monday people with a severely weakened immune system may be given a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna at least 28 days after their second dose.

The long-awaited guidance comes after several EU member states launched their own booster campaigns, with a repeat shot given about six months after an initial two-dose course, although countries have come to widely different conclusions on who is eligible. read more

