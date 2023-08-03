EU says Poland's new law on Russian influence raises "serious concerns"

European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 1, 2023.REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

BRUSSELS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The European Union executive said on Thursday Poland's new law on Russian influence "continues to raise serious concerns."

Despite criticism that it could serve as a tool to persecute political rivals ahead of a national election due this autumn, Poland's President Andrzej Duda - an ally of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party - signed the law into force on Wednesday.

The law would, among other things, create a special committee to investigate any undue Russian influence in Poland.

A spokeswoman of the European Commission also said that risked putting Poland at odds with EU laws when the panel starts operating.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Marine Strauss

