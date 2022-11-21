EU says Serbia, Kosovo fail to reach deal, warns of escalation















BRUSSELS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo on Monday failed to reach a solution to their dispute over car license plates used by the ethnic Serb minority in Kosovo during emergency talks in Brussels, the European Union's foreign policy chief said.

"After many hours of discussion from eight o'clock this morning, the two parties did not agree to a solution today," Josep Borrell said in a statement after the talks.

"I think that there is an important responsibility for the failure or the talks today and for any escalation and violence that might occur on the ground in the following days," he added.

Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout Editing by John Chalmers











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.