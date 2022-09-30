EU says 'stricter assessment' needed for Russians seeking travel visa

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it was recommending that EU member states make "stricter assessments" to applications by Russians for travel visas, especially those made from third countries.

Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson, noting that "a lot of Russian citizens" are leaving their country because of the mobilisation for the war with Ukraine, said visas should not be issued for those who intend to stay longer than 90 days.

Reporting by Bart Meijer and John Chalmers

