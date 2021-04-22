EuropeEU says won't take up option to buy 100 million extra COVID vaccines from AstraZeneca
The European Commission said on Thursday it would not take up an option to buy 100 million additional doses of AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine which is included in the current supply contract the EU has with the company.
A spokesman told a news conference that the deadline to exercise the option had already expired and the EU did not plan to take it up, confirming a Reuters report from Wednesday .
The Commission has ordered 300 million doses from AstraZeneca as part of a contract that included 400 million doses, of which 100 million was optional.
