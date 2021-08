EU seals deal with Novavax for up to 200 million COVID-19 vaccines

Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BRUSSELS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The European Commission has approved a supply contract with U.S. firm Novavax (NVAX.O) for the purchase of up to 200 million COVID-19 vaccines, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

Under the contract, EU states will be able to purchase up to 100 million doses of the Novavax vaccine, with an option for 100 million additional doses until 2023, once the shot has been approved by the EU drugs regulator, the Commission said.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Alison Williams

