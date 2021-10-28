Europe
EU set to produce over 3.5 billion COVID vaccine doses in 2022 - chief executive
BRUSSELS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The European Union will produce more than 3.5 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines next year, the head of the bloc's excutive, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said on Thursday.
She added that the majority of these vaccines will be shipped abroad.
