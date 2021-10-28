EU set to produce over 3.5 billion COVID vaccine doses in 2022 - chief executive

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks at a news conference during the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium October 22, 2021. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BRUSSELS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The European Union will produce more than 3.5 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines next year, the head of the bloc's excutive, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said on Thursday.

She added that the majority of these vaccines will be shipped abroad.

Reporting by Marine Strauss, Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Francesco Guarascio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.