EU set to receive membership bids from Georgia, Moldova -EU official

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BRUSSELS, March 3 (Reuters) - The European Union is about to receive membership applications from Georgia and Moldova, an EU official said on Thursday.

The official said the applications were due "imminently".

Reporting by John Chalmers, writing by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Jason Neely

