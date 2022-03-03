Skip to main content
EU set to receive membership bids from Georgia, Moldova -EU official

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BRUSSELS, March 3 (Reuters) - The European Union is about to receive membership applications from Georgia and Moldova, an EU official said on Thursday.

The official said the applications were due "imminently".

