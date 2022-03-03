1 minute read
EU set to receive membership bids from Georgia, Moldova -EU official
BRUSSELS, March 3 (Reuters) - The European Union is about to receive membership applications from Georgia and Moldova, an EU official said on Thursday.
The official said the applications were due "imminently".
Reporting by John Chalmers, writing by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Jason Neely
