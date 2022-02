EU should fund weapons and fuel for 'heroic' Ukraine, Borrell says

Ukrainian servicemen take positions at the military airbase Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Feb 27 (Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will propose using EU funds to help finance weapons and other supplies such as fuel for Ukraine.

"I will propose to (EU foreign) ministers to use the European Peace Facility for two emergency assistance measures," he said in a statement on Sunday, ahead of a virtual meeting to discuss fresh sanctions on Russia.

"These aim to finance the supply of lethal material to the heroic Ukrainian army, which is fighting with fierce resistance against the Russian invaders and provide urgently needed non-lethal supplies, such as fuel."

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.