EU should give Ukraine candidate status now - Lithuania
VERSAILLES, France, March 11 (Reuters) - EU leaders should have given Ukraine candidate status at a summit in Versailles, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Friday, voicing his disappointment that a joint declaration did not go that far.
"I wish Ukraine gets the candidate status now... but it was not possible today, but we will come back to this issue," Nauseda told journalists as he arrived for a second day of talks.
Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Toby Chopra
