Skip to main content

Europe

EU should not set date for enlargement on Western Balkans, Merkel says

1 minute read

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a ceremony to mark the 31st anniversary of Germany's Unification Day, in the city of Halle, Germany, October 3, 2021. Jan Woitas/Pool via REUTERS

BRDO, Slovenia, Oct 6 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday rejected calls to set a date for the accession of Western Balkans countries into the European Union.

"I don't really believe in setting dates, I believe in making good on our promises: Once the conditions are met the accession can take place," Merkel told reporters after the EU's Balkans summit in Slovenia.

A deadline would put the EU under pressure, no matter if Western Balkans fulfilled the conditions set out by the 27-nation bloc or not, she said.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold in Brdo and Paul Carrel in Berlin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 12:15 PM UTC

Pope says ashamed Church did not prioritise abuse victims in France

Pope Francis said on Wednesday he was saddened and ashamed by the Catholic Church's inability to deal with sexual abuse of children in France and that the Church must make itself a "safe home for everyone".

Europe
From bratwurst to jamon: EU pork sector crown shifts to Spain
Europe
Germany's SPD to open coalition talks with "kingmaker" parties
Europe
Greece's fire-ravaged island now racing to build flood defences
Europe
EU cannot hide divisions over Balkans, summit chair Michel says