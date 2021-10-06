EU should not set date for enlargement on Western Balkans, Merkel says

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a ceremony to mark the 31st anniversary of Germany's Unification Day, in the city of Halle, Germany, October 3, 2021. Jan Woitas/Pool via REUTERS

BRDO, Slovenia, Oct 6 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday rejected calls to set a date for the accession of Western Balkans countries into the European Union.

"I don't really believe in setting dates, I believe in making good on our promises: Once the conditions are met the accession can take place," Merkel told reporters after the EU's Balkans summit in Slovenia.

A deadline would put the EU under pressure, no matter if Western Balkans fulfilled the conditions set out by the 27-nation bloc or not, she said.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold in Brdo and Paul Carrel in Berlin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.