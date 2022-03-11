EU should promise Ukraine membership, Slovenia's Jansa says

Slovenian Prime minister Janez Jansa departs after attending a last minute summit to discuss the crisis between Ukraine and Russia in Brussels, Belgium, February 25, 2022. REUTERS/ Johanna Geron/Pool

VERSAILLES, March 11 (Reuters) - A large majority of EU leaders support sending a strong message to Ukraine that it will be granted membership in the European Union eventually, Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa said on Friday.

"Not tomorrow, off course, tomorrow they (Ukraine) can just become candidate," he said as he arrived for the second day of a meeting with his European counterparts at Versailles.

