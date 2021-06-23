Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EU stability and growth pact will not be the same as before - Italy's Draghi

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrives for the NATO summit at the Alliance's headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

ROME, June 23 (Reuters) - The European Union's stability and growth pact will not be enforced in the same form as before the COVID-19 pandemic, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi told parliament on Wednesday.

"There is no danger of it returning to the same form as before the pandemic," Draghi told a parliament debate ahead of a European Union leaders meeting.

