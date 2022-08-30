EU to start work on military assistance mission for Ukraine - top diplomat

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell speaks on the tensions between the neighbouring Western Balkan nations in Brussels, Belgium, August 18, 2022. REUTERS/ Johanna Geron/File Photo

PRAGUE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union defence ministers have agreed to start the work necessary for setting up an EU military assistance mission for Ukraine, the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"There are many training initiatives on the way but the needs are enormous and we need to ensure the coherence of these efforts," EU foreign policy chief Borrell told reporters after a defence ministers' meeting in Prague.

"I can say that all member states agree clearly on that and on launching the work necessary to define parameters for a EU military assistance mission for Ukraine."

Reporting by Sabine Siebold, Charlotte Van Campenhout, Jan Lopatka, Editing Charlotte Van Campenhout

