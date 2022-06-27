EU states agree to 40% renewables target by 2030 - Germany

The European Union flags flutter ahead of the gas talks between the EU, Russia and Ukraine at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BERLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - European Union energy ministers agreed on Monday to increase the share of renewables in the bloc's energy production to 40% by 2030, the German Economy Ministry said.

The goal had previously been set at 32%.

The ministers also agreed to make an existing energy savings target binding, meaning that EU member states that fall behind will have to commit to additional measures, according to the German ministry's statement.

