EU strikes deal on huge farm subsidies, ending three years of negotiations

French farmer Alix Heurtaut plows her field in Villeneuve-sur-Auvers near Paris, France, November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

BRUSSELS, June 25 (Reuters) - European Union negotiators stuck a deal on reforms to the bloc's huge farming subsidy programme on Friday, introducing new measures aimed at protecting small farms and curbing agriculture's environmental impact.

"It fills me with great satisfaction being able to state that we have done it! On some points we may have wished for a different outcome but overall I think we can be content with the agreement we have achieved," EU agriculture commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said in a tweet.

The deal was negotiated by representatives from European Parliament and EU member states. Both parties must formally approve the agreement.

Reporting by Kate Abnett

