Eu sues five countries over failure to implement standards for audiovisual media

BRUSSELS, May 19 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday said it had referred Czech Republic, Ireland, Romania, Slovakia and Spain to the EU Court of Justice over their failure to implement the revised directive for audiovisual media services.

The commission said it had asked for financial sanctions against the countries as they had failed to transpose the new directive, which sets EU-wide media content standards for all audiovisual media, by September 2020.

Reporting by Bart Meijer

