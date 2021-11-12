EU sues Romania over failure to comply with previous judgment on landfills

BRUSSELS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission said it was referring Romania back to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to fully comply with a 2018 judgement that said the country was obliged to close and rehabilitate all landfills that did not obtain a permit to operate.

"The Court found that Romania had failed to comply with this obligation with respect to 68 landfills", the Commission said in a statement on Friday.

"This is a second referral to Court which may result in penalties for the time elapsed after the first judgment until achieving compliance."

Reporting by Marine Strauss and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by John Chalmers

