EuropeEU summons Russian envoy over travel bans on Brussels officials

Reuters
1 minute read

The European Union summoned on Monday Russia's ambassador to the bloc to condemn Moscow's decision to barr eight officials from entering the country, which the Kremlin said was in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Russian citizens by the EU.

"The Russian ambassador has been summoned, he should be received in the afternoon by the secretary general of the European Commission and of the European External Action Service, where we will convey him strong condemnation and objection," an EU spokesman told a news briefing.

Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday those banned included Vera Jourova, vice president for values and transparency at the executive European Commission, David Sassoli, the president of the European parliament, and Jacques Maire, a member of the French delegation at the Council of Europe's Parliamentary Assembly. read more

Europe

