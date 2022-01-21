EU takes Russia to WTO over export restrictions on wood

An employee measures the trunk of logs at the Boguchansky wood processing plant in the Taiga forest north of the village of Boguchany in Krasnoyarsk region, Siberia, Russia, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

BRUSSELS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The European Union started a legal challenge at the World Trade Organization on Friday over Russian export restrictions on wood products.

The European Commission, which oversees EU trade policy, said it had repeatedly engaged with Russia since the measures were announced in October 2020, but without success. They entered force this month.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop

