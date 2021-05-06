Skip to main content

EuropeEU top court upholds EU ban on Bayer pesticides linked to harming bees

Reuters
1 minute read

The European Union's top court on Thursday upheld the EU's partial ban on three insecticides linked to harming bees, preventing their use on certain crops.

The European Court of Justice, on Thursday dismissed an appeal by Bayer to overturn a lower EU court's 2018 decision to uphold the EU ban.

The ruling covers three active substances - imidacloprid developed by Bayer CropScience, clothianidin developed by Takeda Chemical Industries and Bayer CropScience, as well as Syngenta’s thiamethoxam.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 8:45 AM UTCEU ready to discuss COVID vaccine patent waiver, says von der Leyen

The European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

EuropeIreland urges Britain against prosecution ban for N.Ireland army veterans
EuropeFrench flotilla stages protest off Jersey in fishing row
EuropeCloser EU military cooperation with U.S., Canada, Norway is quantum leap, Germany says
EuropeAir France-KLM falls further into red as European recovery lags