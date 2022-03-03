EU top diplomat calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell attends a news conference after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, March 3 (Reuters) - The European Union is calling for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"This war needs to stop now. I call for an immediate ceasefire. I call for immediate establishment of humanitarian corridors," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

Borrell added the bloc is standing by Moldova, which is hosting more than 20,000 refugee children fleeing the war.

Reporting by Marine Strauss; Editing by Alison Williams

