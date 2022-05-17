EU top diplomat says if verified, Russia has suffered "impressive losses"

Destroyed Russian tanks and military vehicles are seen dumped in Bucha amid Russia's invasion in Ukraine, May 16, 2022. Picture taken May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BRUSSELS, May 17 (Reuters) - The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that if numbers and reports are true, the Russian army has suffered "impressive losses" while invading Ukraine.

"I wouldn't dare to make an hypothesis about how long Russia can resist... If it is true that Russia has lost 15% of their troops since the beginning of the war, this is a world record of the lossses of an army invading a country," the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters in Brussels after a meeting of the bloc's defence ministers.

Reporting by Marine Strauss, Charlotte Van Campenhout

