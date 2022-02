EU, UK plan "intensive" Northern Ireland talks in coming days

European Commission Vice-President for Interinstitutional Relations Maros Sefcovic arrives for a meeting with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (not seen), in London, Britain February 11, 2022. Rob Pinney/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic and British Foreign Minister Liz Truss said on Friday their officials would continue "intensive" discussions over Northern Ireland in the coming days after their third in-person meeting.

"They agreed on the need for progress in their talks in the interest of people in Northern Ireland, to stay in close touch and that officials will continue intensive discussions in the coming days", the two said in a joint statement.

Reporting by Bart Meijer and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop

